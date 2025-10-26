Govt school principal suspended for checking female student's cellphone in Jodhpur

Jodhpur, Oct 25 (PTI) The acting principal of a government senior secondary school here was suspended on Saturday for checking the mobile phone of a female student, officials said.

Terming the act an infringement on the privacy of the student, the director of secondary education took the decision after the allegation against the principal was substantiated during an inquiry.

According to officials, a Class 11 student at the PM Shri Mahatma Gandhi Government School on Saturday brought a mobile phone to school.

Shakeel Ahmed, the acting principal of the school, confiscated the phone, unlocked it, and checked her WhatsApp, Instagram, call details, and gallery, officials said.

The principal has admitted to the act in a written statement.

It was also alleged that Ahmed questioned the student about a boy who sits next to her in class.

The girl reported the matter to her family, after which the parents reached the school and created an uproar.

Submitting a written complaint to the education department, the family alleged that had there been any personal information on the phone, the principal could have misused them.

Following the complaint, an inquiry was ordered by the directorate of education.

According to the inquiry report, the principal admitted to the act, claiming that he checked the student's phone only to ensure that she had not recorded any reels as exams were being conducted in the school.