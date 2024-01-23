Govt school teacher arrested for allegedly molesting student in Rajasthan's Baran

Kota (Rajasthan) Jan 23 (PTI) A government school teacher was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly molesting a girl student in Baran district, police said.

The accused lecturer, who was absconding after a case was lodged against him for the January 12 incident, was produced in a court which sent him to judicial custody, an officer said.

The traumatised victim, who is a student of Class 11, consumed pesticide after returning home on the day of the incident and was rushed to a hospital where the doctors saved her life, he said.

After being discharged from hospital, she, accompanied by her parents, filed a complaint at the local police station and a case was lodged on January 15, investigating officer of the case DSP Omendra Singh Shekhawat said. The student alleged that the maths teacher forcibly embraced her and molested her when she was studying alone in the class on January 12, he said.

On the report by the minor student, the police lodged a case under sections 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) and 354 (assault or use of criminal force on any woman intending to outrage her modesty), and under the POCSO Act and SC/ST Act against the accused and began the investigation but the accused went absconding, the DSP said.

Based on technical surveillance and inputs, the police team arrested the accused.