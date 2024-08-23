Govt school teacher falls into Ganga near Patna

Patna, Aug 24 (PTI) A government school teacher fell into the Ganga near Patna on Friday and got swept away by strong currents, officials said.

According to a statement by the Patna district administration, the incident took place around 8 am at Nasriganj ghat where Avinash Kumar took a boat to reach his school in Chhota Kasimchak locality.

While riding the boat, he tripped and fell into the riverbed, which remains swollen during the rainy season, police said.

Personnel of the state disaster response force have been pressed into service to trace the teacher, who hails from Fatuha block of Patna district.

Senior officials rushed to the ghat where they were keeping a close watch on the search operations after pacifying other teachers accompanying Kumar who blamed the mishap on carelessness of the boatman and also sought closure of the school until the weather improved. PTI NAC MNB