Govt school teacher found hanging at home in Amethi

Amethi (UP), Feb 19 (PTI) A government school teacher allegedly hanged himself at his house in Amethi town, police said on Thursday.

Ram Prakash Verma was posted as an assistant teacher at a primary school in Gauhani village in neighbouring Pratapgarh district.

A native of Barhaipur village, Verma had arrived alone at his Amethi residence from Pratapgarh on Wednesday night and allegedly hanged himself inside the house.

When family members repeatedly tried calling him and received no response, they reached the house. Finding the gate locked from inside, they broke it open and found him hanging, police said.

Station House Officer (Amethi) Ravi Singh said the body has been sent for postmortem examination and legal proceedings are underway. PTI COR KIS DV DV