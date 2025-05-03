Govt school teacher held for sexually assaulting students

Gurugram, May 3 (PTI) Police have arrested a government school teacher for allegedly sexually assaulting students, officials said Saturday.

The accused was arrested on Friday and produced in local court. He has been sent to judicial custody, police said.

According to police, they received a complaint from the headmaster of a government high school in a village in Nuh that Ajay Garg had sexually assaulted some of the female students.

Following the complaint, a police team reached the school premises, recorded statements of the students and registered a case against Garg under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act on Friday, they said.

The education department has also begun the process of his suspension, they said.

"Considering the seriousness of the matter, all aspects are being thoroughly investigated", a spokesperson of Nuh police said.