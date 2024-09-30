Govt school teacher killed after speeding truck rams into van in Kota

Kota (Rajasthan) Sep 30 (PTI) A speeding truck on Monday rammed into a van carrying four government school teachers here on NH-52, killing one of them and injuring the rest, police said.

Three teachers and the driver of the van sustained minor injuries in the accident that happened near Dara railway overbridge but Lalita Chipa (56) died on the spot, they said.

The accident occurred around 7 am when the four teachers were on the way to their schools -- four separate institutes -- in Kherabad area, they added.

Chipa was a resident of the Vigyan Nagar area in Kota city.

SHO at Kanwas police station, Shyam Babu Vishnoi, said the truck hit the van from behind causing it to ram into the divider near Dara railway overbridge and overturn.

One of the teachers was killed on the spot while three other teachers -- Shipra, Chanda Jain, Mahmood Rajjak -- and van driver Syaad sustained minor injuries, he added.

The collision left the rear portion of van completely damaged and two teachers were stuck beneath the van, he said. However, they were pulled out in time passersby, the SHO added.

The truck driver fled from the spot after the accident and was yet to be traced, the officer said.

Police has lodged a case of negligent driving against him.

The body of the deceased was handed over to family members after post-mortem later in the day, he said.