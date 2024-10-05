Govt school teacher suspended for corporal punishment in J-K’s Kishtwar

Kishtwar/Jammu, Oct 5 (PTI) A government school teacher was suspended for allegedly resorting to corporal punishment to a student in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district, officials said on Saturday.

Anayatullah Ahanger, posted at Primary School Gowarian Dhar in remote Inderwal area, was placed under immediate suspension after a video purportedly showing a student subjected to corporal punishment went viral on social media, they said.

Kishtwar Chief Education Officer Javed Ahmad Kitchloo ordered the suspension of the accused teacher and also set up a three-member committee for an in depth inquiry into the matter.