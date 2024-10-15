Govt school teacher suspended for misbehaving with girl students in Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Oct 15 (PTI) A government school teacher was suspended for allegedly misbehaving with the girls students of his school here, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused at a school in Muzaffarnagar's Charthawal block was suspended after parents protested and demanded action against him alleging that he had misbehaved with their children, Basic Education Officer Sandeep Kumar said.

A showcause notice has also been issued to the school's headmaster for negligence in duty, Kumar added.