Govt school teacher, toddler killed in separate road accidents in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP), Dec 29 (PTI) A toddler and a government school teacher died in separate road accidents in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia district, police said on Monday.

The first accident occurred late Sunday in the Sikandarpur area when Rajesh Kumar Yadav (45) was travelling on his motorcycle from Jalalipur Mod towards the bus station in Sikandarpur town.

A speeding pickup vehicle rammed into his motorcycle from behind, killing him on the spot, police said.

Upon receiving information, a police team reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem examination to the district hospital. The pickup vehicle involved in the accident has been impounded, police added.

Sikandarpur Station House Officer (SHO) Moolchand Chaurasia said a case has been registered against an unidentified driver under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita based on a complaint lodged by Rajesh's father-in-law, Chandrabali Yadav.

Yadav was posted as an assistant teacher at a primary school in the Pandah block, and he lived in a rented house near Kalpa temple in Sikandarpur town, a police officer said.

In another accident, a one-and-a-half-year-old boy, Suraj, died after being run over by a pickup vehicle on the Dalchhapra-Shrinagar link road in the Rewati area on Sunday evening.

The child was playing outside his house when the unidentified vehicle mowed him down.

Villagers took the injured child to the community health centre in Rewati, where doctors declared him dead, police said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, and a case was registered against the unidentified driver based on a complaint lodged by the child's father, Mangru Nat, Rewati SHO Rajesh Bahadur Sing said.

