Govt school teachers launch agitation in Nagaland

Kohima, Aug 26 (PTI) Academic activities in 133 government high schools across Nagaland were disrupted on Tuesday as the Nagaland RMSA Teachers Association (NRMSTA) 2016 batch launched its phase-wise indefinite agitation over long-pending service benefits.

The agitation began with a pen-down strike after the expiry of the teachers' ultimatum to the state government on August 13.

The association said the protest was necessitated by the government's "continued silence" despite court verdicts in its favour.

"Our members are attending the respective school but are not carrying out any pen and paper works," NRMSATA-2016 president Imlitemjen told PTI here.

The Gauhati High Court Division Bench had on March 16, 2022, ruled in favour of the teachers, and the order was later upheld by the Supreme Court on May 20, 2025.

The teachers are seeking recognition of salary and service benefits from their appointment year (2016), implementation of the ROP 2017 pay scale with annual increments at par with SSA–RMSA 2010–13 teachers, and enforcement of an Office Memorandum dated March 29, 2017.

When contacted on the matter, Mission Director of Samagra Shiksha Nagaland, L Jamithung Lotha, told PTI that the state government has filed a review petition in the Supreme Court on August 14.

"Since the matter is in court, we request them to have patience and wait for the outcome," he said Government schools across the state are having their second term examinations, because of which no regular classes are being held on Tuesday.