Govt schools in Bihar to remain shut till June 15 due to scorching heat

Patna June 10 (PTI) Amidst severe heatwave conditions in Bihar, the state education department on Monday ordered closure of all government-run schools until June 15.

"Given the intense heatwave conditions prevailing in the state and the further warning issued by the IMD, the department has ordered the closure of all government-run schools in the state from June 11 to June 15. Since schools will remain closed, holidays will be declared for teachers as well until June 15," the order of the education department said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the state would continue to endure "severe heatwave" conditions for the next three to four days and issued a red alert in northern and southern regions until June 14.

In a statement, IMD's Patna centre said, "Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions is very likely in southern and northern parts of the state till June 14. People have been advised to remain indoors as prolonged exposure to the sun could lead to heat-related illnesses".

The mercury surpassed 44 degress Celsius at nine locations on Monday. Buxar and Bhojpur recorded the highest temperature of 45.9 degrees Celsius.

Other locations that recorded temperatures exceeding 44 degrees Celsius include Buxar Arwal (45.7), Dehri (45.6), Aurangabad and Bikramganj (45.5 degrees each), Gaya (45.1 degrees), and Nawada (44.9 degrees). PTI PKD MNB