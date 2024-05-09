Govt schools in Tripura to get e-attendance system for teachers

Agartala, May 9 (PTI) Tripura is set to implement an e-attendance system for teachers in all government schools, a senior official said on Thursday.

The move is aimed at bringing transparency in the attendance record of teachers, he said.

“The state government has already introduced e-attendance system in some offices, including the civil secretariat. Now, it will be implemented in schools,” said Officer on Special Duty (OSD), School Education, Abhijit Samajpati.

Samajpati said the mechanism will also be introduced for students in government schools, six months after its implementation for teachers.

Necessary training exercises on operating the e-attendance system have already started, he said.

“Once it is successfully implemented for teachers and students, we will add the provision for geo-tagging, too... The entire system will be digitised,” Samajpati said.

Altogether, 25,064 teachers are engaged in 2,640 government schools in Tripura where 4,76,609 students are enrolled, according to official data. PTI PS RBT