Govt schools to be revamped in Haryana in next 5 years: Education Minister Dhanda

Chandigarh, Nov 17 (PTI) The Haryana government will completely revamp state-run schools in the next five years, School Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda said on Sunday while stressing that improving education facilities in rural areas and transforming the sector is a key priority.

Visiting villages in his Panipat Rural Assembly constituency, Dhanda appealed to the people of the area to educate their children and equip them with the skills to contribute nation building.

"My entire life is dedicated to the service of the rural people and I am walking this path to serve them. It may take some time to fix the system, but in the end, the results will be very positive," he was quoted as saying in an official statement.

"Improving education facilities in rural areas and transforming the sector is a key priority. The government will completely revamp the state-run schools in the next five years," Dhanda said.

Asserting that the BJP government in the state is committed to realising the dreams of the rural population, he urged the villagers to get their children admitted to government schools while assuring them of good results.

Dhanda said the state government is focused "on our children's education to ensure a bright future for them".

"We are focusing on the development of every section of society. The policies of both the Central and state governments are giving a boost to this development," the minister said.

He stressed that the National Education Policy (NEP) will provide regular employment opportunities for youth graduating with degrees and diplomas. The policy will be implemented in Haryana next year, he added. PTI SUN NSD NSD