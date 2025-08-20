Govt scrutinising 12,000 accounts of men who got Ladki Bahin benefits: Aditi Tatkare

Mumbai, Aug 20 (PTI) Maharashtra Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare on Wednesday said the government is scrutinising the accounts of over 12,000 men who allegedly availed of the benefits under the Mukhyamantri Majhi Laadki Bahin Yojana.

Under this flagship scheme launched by the BJP-led Mahayuti government in August last year, eligible women get financial assistance of Rs 1,500 per month.

“We are scrutinising the 12,000 accounts to verify their authenticity and to check whether the monthly assistance meant for women is being credited to a male member of the household,” she told reporters here.

Some people want to prove that the Ladki Bahin scheme is bad, she claimed.

The minister said that Aadhaar had not been seeded to the 50 lakh bank accounts that registered for the scheme last year. “It (seeding of Aadhaar) was carried out because of Ladki Bahin,” she said.

“This will help women beneficiaries not just receive the monthly instalments under the Ladki Bahin programme, but also in their other work,” she said.

In a post on X last month, she had cited data from the Information and Technology Department, reportedly claiming that nearly 26.34 lakh persons were receiving the financial aid under the scheme despite being ineligible.

She said it was found that some beneficiaries were availing of multiple schemes, some families had more than two beneficiaries, and in some cases, men had applied for the scheme.

Based on the IT department’s data, benefits to these persons were stopped from June 2025, she had said.

The information concerning these individuals would be verified by their respective district collectors, and the government will resume extending the benefits to those found eligible under the scheme, she had said.

About those who have misled the government to receive money under the Ladki Bahin scheme, Tatkare had said that suitable action would be taken against such persons after discussions with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his deputies Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar. PTI MR NR