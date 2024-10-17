Govt seeks NMC's response on exclusion of disability, transgender rights in new medical curriculum

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has sought a response from the National Medical Commission (NMC) over the non-inclusion of key disability and transgender rights laws in its new curriculum.

Advertisment

In an official memorandum dated October 14, 2024, the ministry directed the NMC to review a representation submitted by Siddhartha Singh, Doctors with Disabilities, and Air Commodore (Dr.) Sanjay Sharma (Retd.), CEO of the MD Association for Transgender Health.

The representation highlighted that certain provisions of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 and the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019 have been overlooked in the curriculum.

The ministry has requested the NMC to prioritise the matter and provide a response within 15 days. PTI UZM SKY SKY