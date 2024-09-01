Govt seeks public input on LGBTQI+ policies as new measures are implemented

New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has sought inputs from stakeholders and the general public to ensure the inclusivity and effectiveness of policies related to the LGBTQI+ community.

The government has initiated several measures aimed at safeguarding the rights and interests of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and intersex (LGBTQI) community, following the Supreme Court's directive in October 2023 in the Supriya vs Union of India case.

In compliance with the SC judgment, the government established a high-level committee chaired by the cabinet secretary to define and elucidate the scope of entitlements for the queer community, the ministry said in a statement.

The L"lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and quee This committee, constituted in April 2024, includes key officials from the Ministries of Home Affairs, Women and Child Development and Health and Family Welfare, with the DoSJE secretary serving as the Member Convenor.

The committee convened a meeting in May 2024 to address issues such as the issuance of ration cards, the ability of queer individuals to open joint bank accounts with their partners, and the prevention of harassment based on gender identity and sexual orientation.

A sub-committee, chaired by the home secretary, was subsequently formed to delve deeper into these issues, particularly focusing on prison visitation rights, law-enforcement practices, and ensuring the community does not face violence or coercion.

As a result of these discussions, several ministries have already issued advisories to ensure the inclusion and protection of the LGBTQI+ community.

The Department of Food and Public Distribution has advised states and Union Territories to treat partners in queer relationships as members of the same household for ration card purposes, thereby preventing discrimination.

Similarly, the Department of Financial Services (DFS) has clarified that queer individuals face no restrictions in opening joint bank accounts or nominating their partners as beneficiaries.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has also issued guidelines to prevent discrimination in healthcare, prohibiting conversion therapy, and ensuring the availability of sex reassignment surgery.

The government is working on additional guidelines to address the mental health and well-being of the queer community, as well as medical interventions for intersex infants and children.

In July 2024, the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment held a consultation on LGBTQI+ matters, bringing together representatives from the community, central ministries, and state governments.

The suggestions from this consultation have been shared with relevant ministries for further action.

The government has now invited the public to share their suggestions and feedback on further measures that could be taken to support queer communities.