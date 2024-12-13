Govt sees Divyangjan as critical part of Viksit Bharat, says Union Minister Virendra Kumar

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) From sports to crafts, Divyangjan are making remarkable contributions and the government envision them to be a critical part of the Viksit Bharat, Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Dr Virendra Kumar said on Thursday.

Kumar inaugurated the 22nd Divya Kala Mela at the India Gate here.

"Our commitment to their empowerment is unwavering as we envision a Viksit Bharat@47. Tailored initiatives ensure they achieve their aspirations and contribute meaningfully to the nation's progress," he said.

The 11-day event, organized by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) under the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, brings together 100 Divyang artisans, entrepreneurs and artists from 20 states and union territories.

Celebrating the 'Vocal for Local' movement, the mela features a vibrant array of handicrafts, eco-friendly products, home decor and cultural performances, with the grand finale themed Divya Kala Shakti set for December 22.

Since its inception in 2022, the Divya Kala Mela has provided a platform for Divyangjan to showcase their talents and achieve economic independence, with this year's edition reinforcing the government's commitment to inclusivity and empowerment.