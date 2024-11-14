Govt, semi-govt bodies need to scrap 13k vehicle older than 15 years by Jan-end

Mumbai, Nov 14 (PTI) All government and semi-government bodies will have to scrap their vehicles older than 15 years by the end of January, an official said on Thursday.

These include local self-government and public transport bodies, he added.

As per a Government Resolution (GR) issued on Tuesday, these old vehicles will have to be scrapped only through registered vehicle scrapping facilities before January 31, 2025.

The GR cited Motor Vehicle Development's records to inform that the number of such vehicles stands at 13,000.

There are currently six vehicle scrapping facilities in the state, comprising three in Pune, two in Nagpur and one in Jalna, Maharashtra transport commissioner Vivek Bhimanwar told PTI.

After scrapping government vehicles older than 15 years, concerned departments can buy or hire new vehicles as per set guidelines.

A Union government letter dated August 9 this year laid down that vehicles older than 15 years belonging to government, semi-government, local self-government and public transport bodies have to be scrapped through registered vehicle scrapping facilities.

In 2021, the Centre published Motor Vehicles (Registration and Functions of Vehicle Scrapping Facility) Rules, 2021 and issued 'Operational Guidelines for setting up of Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility'. PTI KK BNM