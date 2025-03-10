Govt services should come with 100 per cent quality, satisfy beneficiaries: Andhra CM

Amaravati, March 10 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday urged officials to make sure that the government services are provided to the complete satisfaction of beneficiaries, with 100 per cent quality.

The Chief Minister underscored that improving the quality of government services and implementing programmes to people's satisfaction is key and called to focus on these aspects at all levels.

"Government services to people should come with 100 per cent quality and the beneficiaries should experience complete satisfaction," said Naidu in an official press release.

Reviewing the implementation of government schemes and other programmes at his chamber in the Assembly today, the CM interacted with officials on the feedback elicited from the beneficiaries of various government programmes.

As part of a plan to review four departments every week, the CM reviewed revenues services, hospitals, endowments and municipal departments on Monday.

Calling for the identification of officials whose departments are receiving repeated complaints, the CM directed senior officials to bring change in such errant officers.

The TDP supremo instructed officials to make sure that devotees are treated courteously during temple visits.

As the southern state is encouraging the work from home (WFH) concept, a survey of over 82 lakh people has identified that 1.72 lakh people are working under this mode currently.

More than 20 lakh respondents asked for WFH opportunities, noting that they were not finding sufficient opportunities.

Ward and village secretariat officials are surveying buildings in villages where WFH roles could be executed while the CM directed officials to explore WFH opportunities for eligible enthusiasts. PTI STH ADB