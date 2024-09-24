Govt sets up panel to probe allegations against son of AIIMS Patna's executive director

New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) The Union Health Ministry has set up a three-member committee to inquire into the charges of irregularity in the issuance of non-creamy layer OBC certificate to son of AIIMS Patna's executive director and his admission into a MD course at AIIMS Gorakhpur.

Dr Gopal Krushna Pal, the Executive Director of AIIMS Patna, also holds the additional charge of Executive Director of AIIMS Gorakhpur.

According to reports his son Auroprakash Pal, was issued two non-creamy layer OBC certificate using which he allegedly got admission in the three-year PG course in Microbiology.

"A committee is hereby constituted to inquire into the complaints of irregularity in issue of non-creamy Layer OBC Certificate of Dr Auroprakash Pal, son of Dr Gopal Krushna Pal... on the basis of the above non-creamy layer OBC certificate in violation of extant Rules and guidelines," an office order read.