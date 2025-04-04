Govt sets up tribunals for adjudicating ban imposed on 2 Kashmir groups

New Delhi, Apr 4 (PT) The Centre has constituted two separate tribunals, both consisting of Delhi High Court judge Sachin Datta, for adjudicating whether there is sufficient ground in declaring two Jammu and Kashmir-based organisations as banned groups.

Awami Action Committee, headed by Kashmir's influential cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, and Shia leader Masroor Abbas Ansari-led Jammu and Kashmir Ittihadul Muslimeen were declared outlawed by the government on March 11 for five years for their alleged anti-national activities, supporting terrorism and fuelling secessionist acts.

In a notification, the Union home ministry said exercising the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 5 read with sub-section (1) of section 4 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (37 of 1967), the central government constituted the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Tribunal consisting of Justice Sachin Datta, judge of Delhi High Court, for the purpose of adjudicating whether or not there is sufficient cause for declaring the Awami Action Committee as an unlawful association.

A similar notification was also issued by the ministry for Jammu and Kashmir Ittihadul Muslimeen too. This tribunal was also set up consisting of the same judge Sachin Datta.

While declaring them as banned group, the home ministry on March 11 had said AAC and JKIM are indulging in unlawful activities that are prejudicial to the integrity, sovereignty and security of the country.

The ministry said the leaders and members of AAC and JKIM have been involved in mobilising funds for perpetrating unlawful activities, including supporting secessionist, separatist and terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

It said their members by their activities show sheer disrespect towards the constitutional authority and constitutional setup of the country and the outfits are involved in promoting and aiding the secession of Jammu and Kashmir from India by involving in anti-national and subversive activities, sowing seeds of disaffection among people.

AAC and JKIM are exhorting people to destabilise law and order, encouraging the use of arms to separate Jammu and Kashmir from the Union of India and promoting hatred against the established government, the ministry said. PTI ACB ZMN