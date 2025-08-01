Govt 'shameless and spineless', rewards rummy playing minister with sports portfolio: Sapkal

Mumbai, Aug 1 (PTI) The BJP-led Maharashtra government is "shameless and spineless" and rewards a minister caught playing rummy on his mobile phone in the legislature with the sports portfolio instead of sacking him, state Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal said on Friday.

He was referring to NCP minister Manikrao Kokate, who was shifted from the agriculture ministry to the sports and youth welfare portfolio late Thursday night, after coming under fire from the opposition over a video purportedly showing him playing rummy in the legislative council during the recent Monsoon session.

Addressing media persons after paying tributes to Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak on his death anniversary and folk poet Annabhau Sathe on his birth anniversary, Sapkal launched a scathing attack on what he claimed was the state government's "hypocrisy and moral failure".

"The minister was caught red-handed playing rummy during an important legislature session. Instead of sacking him, the government rewarded him with the sports ministry. This is not punishment, it is an honour. Maybe now they will recommend rummy as an Olympic sport and give him the Shiv Chhatrapati Award too," Sapkal said.

On Thursday's court verdict in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, Sapkal alleged Union Home Minister Amit Shah had already declared the outcome in Parliament a day before the official judgment.

"This raises serious questions. It is unfortunate and concerning. Terrorism has no religion or colour, but the BJP is trying to paint it with communal hues to suit its agenda," he claimed.

Sapkal also hit out at Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, accusing him of violating the oath of office by selectively commenting on judicial verdicts.

"Fadnavis has acted immorally and unconstitutionally. He speaks of justice in one case and ignores it in another. That's betrayal of his oath and a reflection of his duplicity," Sapkal said.

The Congress leader also criticised the diversion of funds from the Social Justice and Tribal Welfare Departments towards schemes like Ladki Bahin Yojana, calling it a violation of rules and misuse of constitutional provisions.

"This government came to power through undemocratic means and continues to work in violation of established norms. Welfare funds meant for marginalised communities cannot be arbitrarily rerouted," Sapkal asserted.

Responding to a query on recent desertions from the Congress, Sapkal downplayed the exits, calling them "expected" and "opportunistic".

"Those who left were waiting for the right deal with other parties. Now that they've got it, they've moved on. Congress is a party based on ideology, not personal gain. The departure of a few doesn't weaken us. In fact, it opens doors for new leadership," he opined.

"Some families held posts for decades. It is time young and committed workers get their due. We wish those who left the best in their new homes," Sapkal added. PTI MR BNM