Govt should abolish taxes in Delhi's rural villages: Cong's Arvinder Singh Lovely targets BJP, AAPNew Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) Pr'

New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) Delhi Congress president Arvinder Singh Lovely on Sunday said the Arvind Kejriwal government should abolish taxes in rural villages and alleged that the BJP and the AAP have given "step-motherly" treatment to the villagers living in rural areas.

He alleged that both the parties "make false promises" during the time of elections and said the Congress supports the demands of Palam 360 khap.

"The Congress supports all their demands. The villages around Delhi are suffering the consequences of wrong policies of BJP and AAP governments," Lovely said.

"When I was the urban development minister in the Sheila Dikshit government, I proposed abolishing tax in the rural areas. House tax should not be imposed in Lal Dora area of ​​the capital, regularisation of rural population and giving land ownership rights to the landless are important," he added.

Palam 360 khap had earlier alleged that despite the contribution of villages across Delhi to the "development of the national capital", they are now being turned into slum clusters and demanded the government to abolish house taxes in rural villages.

"Gram Sabha has been occupied in the name of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). Villagers have been cheated and betrayed in the name of modernisation. House tax notices are being served on us these days. Our land was seized but no alternative plot was given to us despite promises," Palam khap chief Chaudhary Surender Solanki said on Friday.