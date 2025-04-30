Govt should allocate funds to initiate caste census with complete transparency: Cong

New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) The Congress on Wednesday demanded that the Narendra Modi government make provisions for funds to initiate a caste census with "complete transparency" at the earliest.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's comments came within hours of the government announcing that caste enumeration would be included in the forthcoming census exercise in a "transparent" manner.

Addressing a press conference here, Kharge hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that he had been "avoiding" the implementation of this policy of social justice while accusing the opposition of "dividing the society" of the lines of caste.

"The Congress Party demands that the Modi government make provisions for funds as soon as possible and start the work of census and caste census with complete transparency," he said while asserting that caste enumeration is necessary since in the absence of participatory justice everyone's progress remains incomplete.

Opposition parties, including the Congress, have been demanding a nationwide caste census, making it a major election issue. Some states like Bihar, Telangana and Karnataka have conducted such surveys.

Kharge told the press conference that the Congress had continuously raised the demand for caste census with the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi being its most vocal supporter.

"Today, the Modi government has announced to conduct a caste census along with the census. This is the right step which we have been demanding from day one. I raised it multiple times in Parliament and also wrote a letter to the prime minister.

"The leaders of the INDIA bloc have also demanded caste census many times and this became an important issue in the Lok Sabha elections. Time and again, Modi ji kept avoiding implementing this policy of social justice and kept falsely accusing the opposition of dividing the society," the Congress president said.

Stressing the need for a caste census for all sections of society, Kharge said that in the absence of such data, ensuring meaningful social justice and implementing empowerment programmes remains incomplete.

"There is an allocation of only Rs 575 crore for the census in this year's budget. So it is appropriate to ask how and when the government will complete it." Announcing the decision taken by the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday said the census comes under the purview of the Centre, but some states have done caste enumeration in the name of surveys "non-transparently" which has created doubts in the society. PTI SKC NSD