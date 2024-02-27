Govt should announce MSP as per recommendations of Swaminathan Commission: Gehlot

Jaipur, Feb 27 (PTI) The Central government should announce the minimum support price (MSP) as per recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission, former Rajasthan chief minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said.

Advertisment

"The NDA government should immediately announce MSP to the farmers as per the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission, only then the Bharat Ratna given to him will be honoured," Gehlot said on X.

"MS Swaminathan's daughter Dr Madhura Swaminathan has also said that instead of treating farmers like criminals, the government should listen to them and take them along," he said.

Gehlot said the UPA government had implemented 175 out of 201 recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission during its tenure and work on the rest was going on.

Advertisment

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi have guaranteed that when the government comes to power at the Centre, the farmers will be guaranteed the MSP by making a law, he said.

In another statement, the Congress leader also raised the issue of jams on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway.

Gehlot said, "NH-48 Delhi-Jaipur Highway is a traditional route. For the last 15 years, the public has been facing a lot of trouble and the drivers are facing traffic jams for hours on this highway." "All the ministers had made promises, but it is not known at what level the negligence is taking place. The government should take cognizance of this situation and make an alternative plan for traffic movement so that there can be relief from long jams of vehicles," he added. PTI AG AS AS