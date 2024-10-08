Govt should carefully consider displacement of tribals from tiger reserves: Padma Shri Jageshwar Yadav

Raipur, Oct 8 (PTI) Padma Shri Jageshwar Yadav has urged the government to consider the challenges tribal people will face if their villages are relocated from the core areas of tiger reserves.

Speaking to PTI on the sidelines of the Chhattisgarh Green Summit, Yadav, who has been working for the welfare of the Birhor tribal community since 1980, said that while tribals "welcome development", it should not come at the cost of the forests they have lived in for generations.

"Forests mean everything to tribals. They cannot survive without them," he said.

Asked about the Centre's recent directive to expedite the relocation of villages from core areas in tiger reserves, he said, "The government should carefully consider the challenges the tribals will face after displacement from these reserves. Any decision should be made after thorough consideration." The National Tiger Conservation Authority issued an order on June 19, directing forest officials to expedite the relocation of 64,801 families from 591 villages located within the core areas of 54 tiger reserves.

Tribal communities in several tiger reserves, including Achanakmar and Udanti-Sitanadi in Chhattisgarh, have launched protests against the directive, asserting their rights under the Forest Rights Act.

They are now planning to gather in Delhi to "demand justice" for their livelihoods and traditions that are closely tied to the forests.

However, central government officials maintain that the directives were issued in accordance with the law and emphasize that the relocation of villages from tiger reserves is "entirely voluntary".

Asked about the protests by tribals against coal mining in the Hadeo Aranya region of the state, Yadav urged the government to address the demands of the protesting tribals and act in their best interest.

"I believe the people's demands are justified. While addressing some of them may take time, it is important for the people and the government to engage in dialogue and find a resolution," he said.

The 69-year-old social worker said that while industries and projects are important, any development should truly benefit the communities.

"Tribals want development and its benefits. They want to progress. However, they want development that doesn't lead to their displacement from ancestral villages in forest areas. They want their source of livelihood – the minor forest produce – to remain intact," he added.

Yadav also praised both the Centre and the Chhattisgarh government's efforts to protect forests and the environment.

The first Chhattisgarh Green Summit 2024 was held in Raipur from October 3-5 to promote environmental sustainability and integrate Lok traditions into the development discourse.

Organized by the Chhattisgarh Forest and Climate Change Department, in association with Vibgyor NE Foundation, the summit featured sessions on the relationship between forests and communities, Indian forestry, and ecosystem services. PTI GVS ZMN