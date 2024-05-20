Govt should desist from using force against political prisoners and youths: Hurriyat Conference

Srinagar, May 20 (PTI) The Hurriyat Conference on Monday said the government should desist from using force against political prisoners and the youth.

Paying tributes to Mirwaiz Mohammad Farooq and Abdul Gani Lone, who fell to the bullets of terrorists on May 21 in 1990 and 2002 respectively, the Hurriyat Conference said the absence of these leaders and their guidance is still felt.

"While their loss can never be compensated, what can be done is to emulate the values they lived by and follow the path they did, which is one of humanity, respect, belief in freedom of will and expression, tolerance for differences, engagement, safeguarding of minority rights and striving for justice," it added.