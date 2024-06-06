Govt should ensure accountability on 'irregularities' in NEET results: Surjewala

New Delhi: Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala on Thursday claimed there is a possibility of huge irregularities in the results of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) for medical courses and the government should ensure accountability.

He alleged the irregularities have affected the future of around 24 lakh children. He said the National Examination Agency (NTA) and the government should answer and also ensure accountability.

The NTA had declared the NEET results on June 4.

He alleged, "67 candidates got 720 out of 720 marks in NEET, that is 100 per cent marks. There are 67 toppers this year. This in itself seems 'impossible' because marks are deducted for every wrong answer in the NEET question paper," he alleged.

"Is it possible that 67 people have given 100 per cent correct answers? Is this a coincidence or an experiment?" he asked, saying that in previous years, there have been one single topper except in 2023 when there were two toppers.

The Congress leader also claimed that of the 67 toppers this year, 44 are those who became toppers on the basis of grace marks.

The Congress leader also raised questions on the reason why the NEET result was declared on the day of counting of votes of Lok Sabha elections, even though it was to come out on June 14.

"Another surprising thing is that the students from roll number 62 to 69, who topped NEET, come from the same examination centre in Faridabad, Haryana. Six of them got 720 marks out of 720 and two people got 718 and 719 marks out of 720," Surjewala said.

"This is a wonder in itself. Still NTA and Modi government are justifying it," he alleged, claiming that all these have raised question marks on the credibility of the examination that affects 24 lakh students.

He also alleged a wrong question paper was distributed at the Faridabad centre, where the toppers come from, due to which 45 minutes were wasted.