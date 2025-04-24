Govt should have invited party presidents for meeting on Pahalgam attack: TMC

New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday said the Centre should have invited the presidents of political parties for the all-party meet on the Pahalgam terror attack and questioned why it was limited to "parliamentary parties".

"Have they called an all-party meeting or an all-parliamentary party meeting?" asked a TMC leader who did not want to be named.

"When the matter if of such serious concern, the presidents of all parties should have been called at the meeting," the TMC leader said, adding that party chief Mamata Banerjee would have attended the deliberations in that case.

TMC's Lok Sabha leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay will represent the party at the meeting on Thursday evening. PTI AO RC