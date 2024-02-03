Govt should honour Kanshi Ram with Bharat Ratna: BSP

Lucknow, Feb 3 (PTI) The BSP on Saturday urged the government to award the Bharat Ratna posthumously to party founder Kanshi Ram for his contribution to empowering the people of the country socially and economically.

This comes shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that BJP stalwart and former deputy prime minister Lal Krishna Advani will be conferred the Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian award.

In a post on X, BSP national coordinator Akash Anand said the government should honour Kanshi Ram with the Bharat Ratna as soon as possible.

"The government of India should honour Kanshiram Saheb ji, the great leader of social change who gave political strength to crores of Dalits, exploited and minority communities of the country, with the Bharat Ratna as soon as possible. Manyavar Saheb's contribution to empowering the people of the country socially and economically is incomparable," he said in Hindi.

BSP president Mayawati had raised the demand last month after the Rashtrapati Bhavan announced that prominent socialist leader and former Bihar chief minister Karpoori Thakur will be awarded the Bharat Ratna posthumously.

A follower of social reformer Bhimrao Ambedkar, Kanshi Ram died at the age of 72 in 2006.