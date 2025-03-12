Govt should liberate education from consumerism: CPI-M's Tarigami in J-K Assembly

Jammu, Mar 12 (PTI) Senior CPI(M) leader and Kulgam MLA M Y Tarigami on Wednesday said there is a need to strengthen education and healthcare in Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking in the Legislative Assembly here on demands for grants, he said the government should liberate education from “consumerism and commodification”.

He referred to the new National Education Policy, stating that free universal education had been available in J&K long ago.

“Under the new education policy, efforts are being made to distort history, which is not a positive sign,” he alleged.

Referring to the privatization of education, the CPI(M) leader expressed concern over the heavy fees charged by private schools.

He said poor parents are unable to afford fees, urging the government to reorient the education system in J&K so that the poor also have the opportunity to receive quality education.

He said controversies were being created about kings, while history does not belong to kings; rather, it belongs to the people.

Tarigami urged the education minister to initiate reforms that promote scientific temper among students. Education must be saved from the market economy, he said.

Regarding healthcare, he referred to SKIMS, Srinagar, and said this institute provides good healthcare facilities to the poor.

He stressed that its autonomy should not be made controversial, as PGI Chandigarh is also an autonomous institute of premium quality.

Tarigami urged the government to equip all government hospitals and medical colleges with the necessary facilities and staff so that patients from J&K are not forced to go outside the state for treatment, as is happening at present.

He also demanded an increase in salaries and assured incentives for ASHA workers.

Referring to the plight of daily wagers, he said if the UT of Ladakh has been paying higher minimum wages to different categories of workers, J&K should also do the same.

Tarigami also demanded an increase in the monthly pension for physically challenged persons. PTI TAS TAS KVK KVK