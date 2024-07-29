Govt should make provisions for reservation in pvt sector: Chandrashekhar

New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) The government should make provisions for providing reservation to SCs, STs and OBCs in the private sector, Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) MP Chandrashekhar said in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

He also said backlog vacancies in government jobs, particularly with regard to those in the Other Backward Classes (OBC), Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) categories, should be filled immediately.

Participating in the general discussion on the Union Budget in the Lok Sabha, the MP from Nagina in Uttar Pradesh said, "The time has come for the government to make provision for reservation of SCs, STs and OBCs in the private sector... also reservation in promotion should be implemented in the government sector." To provide relief to people from rising inflation, the government should cap the price of LPG cylinders to Rs 500 per refill, Chandrashekhar said.

Claiming that the wealth of the nation is "concentrated in the hands of a few", he said resources should be distributed according to the size of population based on caste census. OBC, SC and ST communities constitute 85 per cent of the total population, he said.

In the Budget 2024-25, the allocation under the minority head has been reduced, Chandrashekhar said.

Rajkumar Roat of the Bharat Adivasi Party said tribals are referred to as "naxal" whenever they raise their voice for their rights.

He alleged that National Education Policy-2020 in a way is promoting privatisation of the education sector. PTI DP DP ANB ANB