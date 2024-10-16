Govt should make sacrifice for public interest instead of grabbing people's rights: HP Governor

Shimla, Oct 16 (PTI) A government should make sacrifice for public interest instead of trying to usurp people's rights, Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla said on Wednesday.

Shukla was interacting with mediapersons after inaugurating the second edition of Shimla Flying Festival and Hospitality Expo 2024 at Junga near Shimla.

He pointed out that the government was claiming that it is giving money to public universities, which is already its responsibility.

"The government should sacrifice itself for public interest rather than grabbing people's rights," he remarked. Addressing the reporters after the opening of the four-day flying festival, Governor Shukla said the event is an initiative to promote adventure tourism in the state and all the stakeholders would be benefitted.

He said he felt ashamed that Himachal Pradesh, which is a 'Dev Bhoomi' known for its beauty and culture, is now becoming the second hotspot for drugs in the country, next to Punjab. He appealed to the people to "root out this evil".

Sharing details about the activities at the flying festival, Glide Inn director Arun Rawat, said, "The idea is to promote tourism, trade and tradition and over 40 pilots from various states and Nepal are participating in the event." The key events of the flying festival include paragliding spot landing championship in which pilots from across India will showcase their landing skills in both individual and team categories, Rawat said.

Retired professional wrestler Dalip Singh Rana, popular by his ring name 'The Great Khali', would also participate in selected activities at the event and interact with attendees, he said.

The event is also hosting tourism, hospitality and adventure exhibitions, offering craftsmen and traders to showcase innovative and region-specific products and services. This would increase their visibility, network and generate potential, he added.

The expo will also feature daily seminars and workshops aimed at facilitating discussions on the latest trends in tourism, hospitality, and adventure sports, during which industry experts will share their insights.

While speaking to reporters, Governor Shukla said he is yet to receive the bill document of the Himachal Pradesh Universities of Agriculture, Horticulture and Forestry (Amendment) Bill, 2023 passed by the Vidhan Sabha on September 20 during the Monsoon Session.

"I have not received the bill yet," the governor said.

The bill seeks to empower the state government to "aid and advise" the governor in the appointment of vice-chancellors in two agriculture and horticulture universities in the state. The bill will be applicable to Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Krishi Vishvavidyalay, Palampur and Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Solan.