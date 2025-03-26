Govt should provide clarification on decline in school enrolment: Congress MP Pramod Tiwari

New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) Congress MP Pramod Tiwari on Wednesday demanded a clarification from the government on the "significant decline" in school enrolment in recent years, alleging that the Narendra Modi dispensation was not serious about education.

Expressing his concern in the Rajya Sabha, the veteran leader also said the Modi government came to power on the back of slogans such as "Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao" but the reality had been the opposite.

Referring to a report of the United District Information System for Education (UDISE), a database developed and managed by the Union education ministry, he said it showed an unprecedented decline in school enrolment in recent years and how the Modi government had failed to secure youngsters' futures.

The decline reflects rising economic disparity and financial mismanagement, Tiwari further said.

The report highlighted infrequent use of classrooms in states such as Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Assam and lack of basic infrastructure and excessive load in Telangana, West Bengal and Punjab, the Congress MP said.

The decline in enrolment is not just numbers but a loss of education opportunity for a generation, he added.

Calling the data alarming, the Congress MP asked, "Will the government give priority to its proposed work or take interest in publicity and image-building?" "I demand a clarification from the government on the decline of school enrolment," Tiwari said.

He claimed the government did not want to educate youngsters because they would start asking questions about their rights.