Govt should raise its voice against atrocities on minorities in Bangladesh: Priyanka Gandhi

New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) The government should raise the issue of atrocities on minorities in Bangladesh with the neighbouring country, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi said in Lok Sabha on Monday.

In her Zero Hour reference, she sought the government's support for those who are in pain because of the attacks.

"The government should raise the issue of atrocities on minorities, both Hindus and Christians, in Bangladesh. Should discuss this with Bangladesh government and support those who are in pain," she said.

Trinamool Congress MP Sudip Bandhopadhyay demanded that the government make a statement in the House on the issue.

"Minorities and Hindus in Bangladesh are being tortured. The foreign secretary visited Bangladesh recently. Along with (TMC MP) Saugata Roy, I spoke to the external affairs minister in the House the day before yesterday. Why govt is keeping mum? The House is running, let us know what actual developments are taking place," he said.

The TMC MP from Kolkata Uttar said a statement from the government is urgently required.

"Either the external affairs minister or the prime minister himself must come to the House.... save the Hindus and the minorities facing torture in our neighbouring country. We believe this matter must be sent to the government from your Chair, we will get the reply by tomorrow," Bandhopadhyay added.

The issue was also raised by Shiv Sena MP Naresh Ganpat Mhaske.

"They (minorities in Bangladesh) are being tested, religion is becoming big there... it is a sin to be Hindu, Sikh or a Jain (there)," he said.