'Govt should reprimand China on such ludicrous actions': Kharge on renaming of areas in Arunachal

New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday condemned as "preposterous" the renaming of several areas in Arunachal Pradesh by China and asked why Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not strongly reprimanding China on such "ludicrous actions".

"When China resorts to provocation, PM Modi attempts to seek refuge by a false narrative on Katchatheevu," the Congress chief said in a post on X, while taking a swipe at the prime minister over his attack on the opposition party on Katchatheevu issue.

"Even after at least 19 rounds of bilateral talks with his Chinese counterpart, PM Modi has not been able to use any diplomatic influence on China to stop this absurdity of ‘renaming’ Indian territories.

"The reason is simple. Post Doklam and Galwan, and after Chinese occupation of 2000 square kilometres of Indian territories in Ladakh, multiple transgressions in Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Uttarakhand, PM Modi conveniently handed over clean chit to China," he said.

"So called '56 inch' and 'Laal Aankh' is wearing Chinese Blinkers! No amount of DIVERSION can change the fact that PM Modi gave a free pass to the Chinese, after 20 Indian soldiers made supreme sacrifice in Galwan," Kharge said.

He said China has been a "habitual offender" in claiming territories and renaming areas of different countries.

"We, the people of India, are together in condemning these preposterous actions of China.

"The least Modi Government can do is strongly condemn and reprimand China on these daily ludicrous actions and statements," the Congress president said while citing news reports that China has released a fourth list of 30 more names for places in Arunachal Pradesh. PTI SKC SKC KVK KVK