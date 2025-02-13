Govt should set up jackfruit board to encourage value addition: Deve Gowda

New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda on Thursday demanded that the government set up a jackfruit board on the lines of the Makhana Board to promote value addition in south India.

Gowda, who participated in the debate on the Union Budget despite running a fever, said he did not want to remain absent from the Rajya Sabha and wanted to share his views.

Praising the Budget, Deve Gowda said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has done her bit to support all sections of society and protect the interests of people.

He also raised the drinking water problem in Bengaluru while demanding setting up of a board to promote jackfruit production, export and value addition in south India.

He shared that jackfruit is sold on a roadside in south India and a separate board will encourage the youth to get into value-addition.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar appreciated the former PM saying at this age his presence not only in the House but in committees also is very encouraging.

"I have permitted H D Deve Gowda taking into consideration all aspects. He will briefly reflect to his address. The rest will be laid on the table of the House," Dhankhar said.

Responding to him, Deve Gowda said, "I am grateful to you. I sent the message that I am not keeping well. I will not attend today's Parliament. Having sympathy, you said lay the papers on the table of the House".

Later in his speech, he said, "I am running a fever. My conscience did not permit me to be absent". PTI RSN LUX TRB