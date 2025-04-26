Govt should strictly stop incidents of casteism, communal hatred: Mayawati

Lucknow, Apr 26 (PTI) Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Saturday raised the issue of atrocities on Dalits and demanded the government to strictly stop incidents of casteism and communal hatred.

In a series of posts on X, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said, "In various districts of Uttar Pradesh, atrocities on Dalits, attacks on their marriage processions and disrespect of the statues of their messiah Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar and Gautam Buddha are extremely worrying." The government should take strict action against the culprits and also take effective steps to control crime, Mayawati said.

In another post, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president said, "At a time when the country is facing huge challenges to its internal security due to terrorist incidents on its borders, the state government should strictly stop the tendency of anti-social and criminal elements to spread casteist and communal hatred, provocation, tension and violence in the society." PTI CDN ARI