Govt should work for truth, not for lobbies: Goa governor Ashok Gajapathi Raju

Panaji, Sep 24 (PTI) Goa Governor Ashok Gajapathi Raju on Wednesday said the government should work for the truth, and should not be guided by "lobbies".

In an interview with PTI, Raju, who recently took over as governor of Goa, also said it is for the people to judge the performance of any government.

To a question about his assessment of the performance of the Dr Pramod Sawant-led BJP government, he said, "Right now, I find them working.

"Actually, it is for the people to judge, it is not for the governor to judge the government. The governor is supposed to advise within his limitations," said Raju.

Talking about his own experience as a politician, the former Andhra Pradesh minister said he was a legislator for several years.

"I have been in the Opposition and (also) in ruling (side). Whether you are in ruling (side) or Opposition, ultimately what matters is the truth," he said.

"If the truth guides you, people will appreciate, but if lobbies guide you, there are chances that the people will not appreciate," the governor added.

"You will not be able to fool everyone all the time. You can fool some people for some time," Raju further said, while clarifying that he was speaking in a general context.

"The government is elected by the people, they have to be respected. And they (government) have to function within the framework of the Constitution," the governor said.

Asked about his reaction on learning that he would be the governor of Goa, Raju said it was a "mixed reaction." "I was happy, but at the same time, I was fully aware that I would have to resign from my political party (TDP)," he said.

Leaving a party you have served for many decades is not easy, Raju said.

"But life is never completely smooth. There will always be ups and downs. If you want to continue serving your country, it is paramount that you are willing to make sacrifices," he added. PTI RPS KRK