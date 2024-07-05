Govt signs MoU to provide electric bicycles to self-help group women

New Delhi, Jul 5 (PTI) The Union rural development ministry on Friday signed an MoU with a company to facilitate sustainable transport for members of women self-help groups by providing e-bicycles.

The agreement was signed with the Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL) for sustainable transport for rural entrepreneurs through electric bicycles (STREE) for the SHGs that come under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM), an official statement issued here said.

The ministry said the scheme, STREE, intends to empower the rural economy, especially the rural women by providing them access to green mobility through the introduction of electric bicycles.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Joint Secretary, Rural Livelihoods Smriti Sharan and MD & CEO, CESL from CESL Vishal Kapoor in the presence of Secretary, Rural Development Shailesh Kumar Singh.

Speaking on the occasion, Singh said that this partnership of green mobility will further support economic and social empowerment of rural women and accelerate enabling of 'lakhpati didis' in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision.

Sharan said this partnership with EESL will prove to be a boon to the SHG women in rural entrepreneurship with green wheels.

The project aims to build livelihood opportunities, independence and prosperity among SHG women, elevating their socio-economic standing, the ministry said in the statement.

Additionally, the project intends to keep rural mobility congestion free thereby contributing towards decarbonisation of the last mile mobility space, it added.

CESL is a subsidiary of state-owned Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EFSL), a joint venture of public sector companies under the Ministry of Power. CESL is focused on energy solutions that lie at the confluence of renewable energy, electric mobility and climate change.

DAY-NRLM promotes SHG women-led enterprises with diversified opportunities in manufacturing and service sector covering the farm and non-farm domains. Since its launch, DAY-NRLM has helped create the largest platform for social inclusion, access to financial services and women's economic empowerment, the ministry said.