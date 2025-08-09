Govt slammed for calling ethanol blending concerns ‘motivated trolling’

New Delhi: The government’s aggressive push for E20 ethanol-blended petrol has triggered a storm of public anger, with citizens accusing it of hiding facts, relying on irrelevant foreign research, and forcing vehicle owners into using fuel that may not suit their engines.

Journalist Ajeet Bharti, in a viral post on X on Saturday, alleged that the Petroleum Ministry removed a NITI Aayog link from a community note because it contradicted the ministry’s claims. He also questioned the government’s reliance on foreign studies despite India’s unique traffic conditions, where average city speeds hover around 20 km/h, putting additional stress on engines.

Bharti pointed out that many car manufacturers’ manuals approve blends only up to E10, and when contacted directly, some advise against using E20, a warning he says is being ignored in the policy rollout. He further highlighted the absence of any reliable method for consumers to verify the actual ethanol blend at fuel stations.

The crux of his criticism is that vehicle owners, especially those with pre-2023 models, are not given a choice to opt for unblended or lower-blend petrol, forcing them to use E20.

“The government should not speak in the language of the IT Cell. Citizens’ complaints are not ‘motivated trolling.’ If you are certain we are motivated trolls, I don’t even own a car, then file a case against us and expose our motives,” Bharti wrote, tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, and Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

तो हरदीप पुरी और नितिन गडकरी को हर वह व्यक्ति जो अपनी कार के परफॉर्मेन्स के लिए चिंतित है, ‘मोटिवेटेड ट्रोल’ लगता है।



क्या कारण है कि कम्यूनिटी नोट लगते ही पेट्रोलियम मिनिस्ट्री उस नोट में दिए गए नीति आयोग का लिंक गायब कर देता है?



क्या कारण है कि आप कारों पर विदेशी स्टडी पर… — Ajeet Bharti (@ajeetbharti) August 9, 2025

Social media backlash grows

Bharti’s post triggered a flood of responses. Some users shared experiences of mileage drops, while others raised technical red flags, pointing to potential engine corrosion, efficiency loss, and cold-start issues in vehicles not designed for higher ethanol blends.

Conflict-of-interest allegations also surfaced, with several posts claiming, without verification, that Nitin Gadkari’s son is linked to an ethanol-producing firm.

Many criticised what they called a “forced rollout,” demanding that E10, E20, and unblended petrol be made available at different prices so consumers can choose based on their vehicle’s compatibility.

Government’s 'dubious' stance

The Petroleum Ministry maintains that E20 is safe, citing studies that sugarcane-based ethanol cuts emissions by 65% and maize-based ethanol by 50%. It concedes that older vehicles may require minor part replacements after 20,000-30,000 km but dismisses claims of serious damage as “misinformation.”

The ministry also cites Rs 41,000 crore in fuel import savings since 2014 and claims India achieved its E20 target five years ahead of schedule, with compatible vehicles on sale since April 2023.

Unanswered questions

Critics say the government has yet to explain: