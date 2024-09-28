Govt specifies roles on matters related to security of telecom network, cyber security and cyber crime

New Delhi, Sep 27 (PTI) The government has specified the roles of its various wings on matters related to security of telecom network, cyber security and cyber crime.

In a notification on Friday night, the Cabinet Secretariat said that the president, while exercising the powers conferred by clause (3) of article 77 of the Constitution, amended the Government of India (Allocation of Business) Rules, 1961 to designate the specific roles of different Union Ministries and Departments.

Accordingly, the matters relating to security of telecom networks will now be looked after by the Department of the Telecommunication under the Ministry of Communication.

"In the Government of India (Allocation of Business) Rules, 1961, in THE SECOND SCHEDULE,- (i) under the heading MINISTRY OF COMMUNICATIONS (SANCHAR MANTRALAYA), under the sub-heading A. DEPARTMENT OF TELECOMMUNICATIONS (DOOR SANCHAR VIBHAG), after entry 1, the following entry shall be inserted, namely:-1A. Matters relating to security of telecom networks," the notification said.

Besides, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology will extend the support to other central ministries and departments on cyber security.

"Under the heading MINISTRY OF ELECTRONICS AND INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY (ELECTRONIKI AUR SOOCHANA PRAUDYOGIKI MANTRALAYA), after entry 5A, the following entry shall be inserted, namely:-5B. Matters relating to Cyber Security as assigned in the Information Technology Act, 2000 (21 of 2000) (as amended from time to time) and support to other Ministries / Departments on Cyber Security," it said.

On issues related to cyber crime, the Department of Internal Security under the Ministry of Home Affairs will henceforth look after all such issues.

The notification said, "Under the heading MINISTRY OF HOME AFFAIRS (GRIH MANTRALAYA), under the sub- heading A. DEPARTMENT OF INTERNAL SECURITY (ANTRIK SURAKSHA VIBHAG), after entry 36, the following entry shall be inserted, namely:- 36A. Matters relating to Cyber Crime." It also said that the National Security Council Secretariat, which comes under the Prime Minister's Office, will provide overall coordination and strategic direction for cyber security.

"Under the heading NATIONAL SECURITY COUNCIL SECRETARIAT (RASHTRIYA SURAKSHA PARISHAD SACHIVALAYA), after entry 2, the following entry shall be inserted, namely:- 3. To provide overall coordination and strategic direction for Cyber Security," the notification said.

The National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS) is overseen by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and functions with NSA Ajit Doval as its secretary.

The NSCS serves as the apex body for all matters concerning internal and external security of the country.

The new rules may be called the Government of India (Allocation of Business) (Three Hundred and Seventy Seventh Amendment) Rules, 2024 and will come into force at once, the notification said. PTI ACB AS AS