Govt standing with those behind crimes against women instead of punishing them: Uddhav

Mumbai, Aug 24 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said it is a pity that instead of taking action against culprits involved in crimes against women, the Maharashtra government was standing with them.

Addressing party workers during a demonstration over crimes against women, and the alleged sexual assault on two kindergarten girls at Badlapur, Thackeray said it is imperative to dislodge the Mahayuti government to ensure the safety of women in the state.

“It is a pity that instead of taking action against the culprits it is standing with them,” Thackeray alleged.

The Bombay High Court on Friday restrained political parties from going ahead with the bandh called by the opposition grouping Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on August 24 to protest against the Badlapur incident.

Thackeray asked his party workers to run a signature campaign with the slogan ‘Bahin Surakshit tar Ghar Surakshit’ (home is safe if sisters are secure) which will be then presented to the Bombay High Court.

“The court stopped our bandh, but cannot suppress our voice,” Thackeray said.

A male attendant has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting two 4-year-old kindergarten girls at a school in Badlapur town of Thane district recently.

The crime had sparked a massive protest in Badlapur on Tuesday. PTI PR NR