Govt starts process to procure 30 low-level light-weight radars for Army; RFP issued

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) The government has started the process to procure 30 low-level light-weight radars (LLLRs), which are envisaged to be a surveillance system for boosting the Army's air-defence mechanism, with a request for proposal (RFP) issued on Friday.

These 30 LLLRs are to be procured through a "fast-track procurement process", a source in the Army said.

According to a copy of the RFP, uploaded on the Indian Army's website, the defence ministry "intends to procure quantity 30 (Thirty) LLLR (I) and two (2) CRVs of LLLR (I) under 'Buy (Indian)' category and seeks participation in the procurement process from prospective bidders subject to requirements in succeeding paragraphs".

LLLR (I) refers to low-level light-weight radars (improved) and CRV stands for class room variant.

An RFP for 30 LLLRs, "for an amount, approximately Rs 725 crore" and to be procured through a fast-track procurement process, has been issued, the source said.

These radars are envisaged to be "a surveillance system for scanning the air space" and detecting, tracking targets (including very low RCS -- radar cross section), based on threats, the RFP document said.

The vendor shall "ensure integration of LLLR (I) with existing Air Defence Control and Reporting (AD (C&R)) System", it added.

The government has invited responses to the request only from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) or authorised vendors, subject to the condition that in cases where the same equipment is offered by more than one of the aforementioned parties, preference would be given to an OEM, according to the RFP.

The end user of the equipment is the Indian Army, the document said.

Also, the search radar of the Low Level Light Weight Radar (Improved) "should provide continuous 3D surveillance of friendly and hostile aerial targets in the area of responsibility".

The radar should be able to detect all types of aerial targets up to 50 km, with a wide beam coverage in elevation, the RFP said. PTI KND RC