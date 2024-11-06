Govt strengthening SDRF for effective emergency response: Himachal CM

Shimla, Nov 6 (PTI) To enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the emergency response system in Himachal Pradesh, the state government is working diligently to strengthen the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Wednesday.

In this effort, the state government has taken two important decisions. First, the entire response framework will be unified under the additional director general of home guards and civil defence, ensuring a coordinated approach to any emergency or disaster management. Secondly, home guards will be assigned to SDRF for a period of two years to reinforce the system's capacity and resilience, a statement issued here said.

"The state government is prioritising the strengthening of SDRF in view of the increasing frequency of cloudbursts and other natural disasters," Sukhu said in the statement.

"The state government intends to make the system more organised and effective to safeguard lives and reduce losses. Himachal Pradesh is vulnerable to landslides, avalanches and earthquakes and other natural disasters, and the state government is taking these risks with utmost seriousness," he added.

On August 1, the chief minister held a meeting following cloudbursts in Mandi, Kullu and Shimla districts wherein he directed the senior officials to enhance the effectiveness of the emergency response system.

He also emphasised the need for unified actions from all response agencies to minimise losses and save lives, the statement said.

Sukhu said that natural disasters have immediate and lasting impact on people's livelihoods. The economy of Himachal Pradesh heavily relies on tourism and natural disasters deter tourists, adversely affecting local business and livelihood, he maintained.

Sukhu said disasters also damage vital infrastructure, causes loss of agricultural land impacting farmers' income and therefore the state government is taking all necessary steps to mitigate these challenges with focus on strengthening the early warning system, improving infrastructure resilience and raising community awareness.

"Recognising the growing threats of cloudbursts and other natural disasters, the state government is implementing strategic steps to ensure a rapid, unified and resilient response to future challenges," Sukhu said. PTI BPL ARI