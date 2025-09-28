Govt striving to get 'Chhath Puja' included in UNESCO's cultural heritage list: PM

New Delhi, Sep 28 (PTI) The government is striving to get the 'Chhath Mahaparva' included in the UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage List and when that happens, people in every corner of the world will be able to experience the festival's grandeur and divinity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday.

In his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast, Modi also pointed out that some time ago, on account of similar efforts by the government, Kolkata's Durga Puja also became a part of this UNESCO list.

"Our festivals and celebrations keep India's culture alive. Chhath Puja is a sacred festival that comes after Diwali. This grand festival dedicated to the Sun God is very special," he said.

"In this, we offer Arghya to the setting sun also and worship it. Chhath is not only celebrated in different parts of the country, but its splendour is seen all over the world. Now, it is turning into a global festival," he said.

"I am very happy to inform you that the Government of India is also engaged in a major endeavour connected with Chhath Puja. The government of India is striving to get the Chhath Mahaparva included in the UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage List," Modi said.

When Chhath Puja is included in the UNESCO list, people in every corner of the world will be able to experience its grandeur and divinity, he said.

"Some time ago, on account of similar efforts by the Government of India, Kolkata's Durga Puja also became a part of this UNESCO list. If we accord our cultural events such global recognition, the world will also know about them, understand them, and come forward to participate in them," Modi said.

Chhath is observed a few days after Diwali. During the festival, worshippers pay obeisance to the setting and rising Sun, and seek blessings and prosperity for their families and children. It is one of the most important festivals of Bihar. PTI ASK/KR NB NB