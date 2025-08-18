Govt struggling to find land for cemeteries, schools, anganwadis: Karnataka minister

Bengaluru, Aug 18 (PTI) Karnataka Minister Krishna Byre Gowda on Monday told the Legislative Assembly that the government is finding it difficult to obtain land for public services such as cemeteries, playgrounds, schools, and anganwadis.

He said the situation has reached a point where the government often has to purchase land for these purposes, including for constructing taluk offices in several newly formed taluks.

The state revenue minister was responding to a question by Congress MLA K Y Nanjegowda during Question Hour.

“Many times, MLAs from across the party have requested land for cemeteries. The High Court has repeatedly cracked the whip on this issue for all governments. We now have to purchase land for cemeteries by paying money,” Gowda claimed.

He added, “We have not been able to give land to the Women and Child Development Department for 12,000 Anganwadis. There is no land. There is no proper land available if all departments ask for land. At many places, we are purchasing land for Morarji Schools and other things. Such is the situation.” Morarji schools are a network of residential institutions that aim to provide quality education to meritorious students from the Scheduled Caste communities.

“The situation is such that we have purchased land by paying money to build taluk offices in several newly formed Taluks. We have to think about where to get the land from—for schools and playgrounds for children,” he said, adding that the shortage has arisen because lands have been granted for various purposes over the years.

Referring to three Supreme Court cases, without specifying their details, Gowda stated that public lands, including 'Gomala'—traditionally used for grazing livestock—and 'Devera Kaadu'—a small forest-like grove regarded as the abode of local deities—cannot be allotted for other purposes.