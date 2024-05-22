Govt successfully met peak power demand in Delhi without outages: Atishi

New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) Delhi Power Minister Atishi on Wednesday said the city government successfully met the peak power demand of 7,717 MW on May 21 without any power outages.

She further stressed that even if the figures touch 8000 MW in the coming months, they will take all measures to meet it.

According to the State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC), Delhi, real-time data, the peak demand of the city broke all previous records. It reached 7,717 MW at 3.33 pm, they said.

Delhi's previous all-time high peak power demand was recorded at 7,695 MW on June 29, 2022, officials said.

Addressing a press conference, Atishi said despite peak demand, there was no problem with the power supply.

"Despite that peak demand, we are giving 24-hour electricity. There is no load shedding and no blackouts. I would like to recall that in 2014 when Delhi was reeling under a heatwave, the peak power demand had reached 5925 MW. At that time, there were six to eight-hour-long blackouts," she said.

She congratulated the power department, the three discoms and their employees for successfully meeting the power demand.

"Maybe Delhi is the only state that gives 24-hour electricity. In the last three days when the heatwave has been intense, neighbouring cities have seen long power cuts. In Greater Noida housing societies, more than four hours of outages were reported. There were eight-hour-long power cuts in many sectors in Noida. In many areas of Ghaziabad there were six-hour long power cuts on May 21 and May 22," she alleged.

She claimed that there were 14-hour-long power cuts in Loni. Even in Gurgaon, there were power cuts, she said, adding that the BJP-ruled states have been witnessing power cuts.

"That is why BJP is fed up with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. He had promised 24 hours power supply to Delhiites. It has been seen that in July-August, the peak power demand rises since people use more air conditioners due to humidity. At that time, the peak power demand could rise to 8000 MW but we are prepared," she asserted.

The national capital is reeling under intense heat with a steady temperature rise. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heat wave conditions in many parts of Delhi and severe heatwave conditions in some areas. PTI SLB HIG HIG