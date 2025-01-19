Govt-supplied medicines found dumped in J-K's Rajouri, probe ordered

Rajouri/Jammu, Jan 19 (PTI) A large cache of government-supplied medicines was found dumped in a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, prompting the authorities to order a probe.

The dumped medicines included tablets and syrups, some still having validity for a few more months. These were found abandoned near Budhkhanari in Darhal tehsil, officials said on Sunday.

Clips of the dumped medicines have become widely circulated on social media.

Local villagers claimed that a vehicle loaded with the medicines was emptied at the spot, and demanded appropriate action against the guilty.

Chief Medical Officer (Rajouri) Manohar Lal Rana said an inquiry had been ordered and assured strict action against the persons involved.

A three-member panel headed by the Darhal block medical officer has been set up to conduct an inquiry and identify the accused persons so that appropriate action can be taken against them, he added. PTI COR TAS TAS SZM SZM