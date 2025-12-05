Govt supports AI companies to set up hubs, data centres in India: Vaishnaw

New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) The government supports Artificial Intelligence companies to set up AI hubs and data centres in any part of the country in the true spirit of cooperative federalism, Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in the Rajya Sabha on Friday.

Responding to supplemtaries during the Question Hour on significant regional disparity, AI-readiness and access to compute resources, the minister said, "We look at the entire country as one country, and wherever they (AI companies) want to set up, we support from our side".

According to Vaishnaw, India supports AI companies which choose any location for opening their data centres within the country, fostering cooperative federalism and regionally balanced development through the government's AI mission.

The India AI Mission focuses on key sectors like climate change, healthcare, agriculture, and governance, along with assistive technologies, the minister added.

Vaishnaw appreciated the AI ecosystem in the country, stating that India is emerging as a major player in the entire development of technology, whether it is AI, semiconductor or drone technology.

"Everywhere the focus is on getting a major say in the way technology is being developed," he added. PTI JP BAL BAL